Nursing students at Viterbo, Western set to graduate, join workforce despite coronavirus

“As we graduate our students, they’re able to go into the workforce without taking their boards,” Miller said.

The students will still need to pass their classes and spend time doing clinicals, which is the more hands-on part of their training, where they practice helping patients, doing assessments, administering medication, changing wound dressings and things like that.

Nursing students are required to do 50% of those clinicals in person at a hospital or nursing home with an instructor. The other 50% can be done virtually.

“Because the hospitals are not accepting our students due to a lack of a (personal protection equipment), we are now able to finish our clinicals due to virtual simulation,” Miller said.

The change won’t prohibit students at either institution from graduating on time.

“We will be able to graduate our students online to join the health-care workforce,” Miller said.

Scheckel agreed, saying, “It’s different, but we are confident that they will be ready. They have progressed so far. They essentially have seven weeks left, that was it.”

It’s hard for students, but they’re well-prepared, Scheckel said.