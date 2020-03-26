Nursing students at Viterbo, Western set to graduate, join workforce despite coronavirus

Nursing students at Viterbo University and Western Technical College slated to graduate this spring will be ready to join the workforce despite changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to leaders at both colleges.
As the Wisconsin Nursing Board has been looking at emergency measures to address the nursing shortage that existed even before the coronavirus started spreading in the state, educators at Viterbo and Western have been making sure their nursing students — about 85 at Viterbo and 45 at Western — are ready to graduate.
The board recommended extending the amount of time recently graduated nurses can work without passing their licensing exam and is considering a measure that would reduce the number of required clinical hours.
The proposal to extend the time graduate nurses can work longer than the current 90 days is a throwback to the days before electronic testing, according Martha Scheckel, Viterbo’s dean of the College of Nursing, Health and Human Behavior.
“That’s what we used to do a really long time ago before there was electronic testing,” Scheckel said.
While the exact timing hasn’t been set yet, it will let students enter the workforce without waiting to take the board exams — which is vital due to the nursing shortage, especially as the testing center is shut down due to the coronavirus, according to Chaudette Miller, associate dean of nursing at Western.
“As we graduate our students, they’re able to go into the workforce without taking their boards,” Miller said.
The students will still need to pass their classes and spend time doing clinicals, which is the more hands-on part of their training, where they practice helping patients, doing assessments, administering medication, changing wound dressings and things like that.
Nursing students are required to do 50% of those clinicals in person at a hospital or nursing home with an instructor. The other 50% can be done virtually.
“Because the hospitals are not accepting our students due to a lack of a (personal protection equipment), we are now able to finish our clinicals due to virtual simulation,” Miller said.
The change won’t prohibit students at either institution from graduating on time.
“We will be able to graduate our students online to join the health-care workforce,” Miller said.
Scheckel agreed, saying, “It’s different, but we are confident that they will be ready. They have progressed so far. They essentially have seven weeks left, that was it.”
It’s hard for students, but they’re well-prepared, Scheckel said.
“We converted our courses to online simulations and because we were rigorous in our use of simulations, but we had a balance between inpatient or outpatient direct care for example. We were well within the recommendation for how much of a nurse’s education can be simulated,” she said.
She was prepared to handle anything that came up, but the conversion was smooth for Viterbo students.
“We’re all taking this very seriously given what we’re preparing for and they know what they’re being prepared for,” Scheckel said.
Western also transitioned smoothly, Miller said, mostly expanding the use of existing tools. Western’s classes already had an online component that included slide shows and podcasts. It was just a matter of adding live lectures of Blackboard Collaborate or Zoom.
“Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to finish. The students wouldn’t have been able to graduate,” Miller said.
The simulated clinicals involve all of the same steps as an in-person one, adapting to the student’s care.
“Instead of actually physically touching a patient, they’re doing it virtually with an avatar,” Miller said.
Instructors talk to them before and after the clinical, discussing how they can improve.
Those students who didn’t have webcams or laptops were able to borrow them from Western.
“We had a great response by our IT department and great support from administration in getting students what they needed so that they were all able to complete their classes,” Miller said.
As far as students who aren’t slated to graduate yet, they’ll have time to catch up next semester.
“The thinking that is when the students get back in the fall, we’ll have boot camps, essentially,” Scheckel said.
