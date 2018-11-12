The following students were selected as the October Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th grade
- Brandon McCormick, son of Michael and Jaine McCormick
- Caleb Yang, son of Xue Yang and Pajas Moua
Bailey Sommerville, daughter of Brant and Casey Sommerville
7th grade
- Wa Yang, son of Cherze Yang and See Vang
- Kong Meng Xiong, son of Ger Xiong and Ah Moua
- Rayna McArdle, daughter of Mike and Stacy McArdle
8th grade
- Jake Grokowsky, son of Greg and Keri Grokowsky
- Allison Oines, daughter of Joel and Diane Oines
- Lucas Hanson, son of Allan and Tanya Hanson
