The Onalaska Athletic Booster Club is holding a “Freddy Fest” fundraiser with music, food and an auction, with proceeds supporting local athletics.
The event, named for the Onalaska mascot, Freddy Hilltopper, will run from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Onalaska American Legion.
The booster club supports the Onalaska school district’s 26 athletic teams, spending nearly $100,000 annually on busing, equipment and facility updates — including the recent renovation of the high school weight room.
You have free articles remaining.
“With the constantly tightening school budgets, our athletic program relies on the support of our community through the booster club,” club president Sue Peterson said. “Freddy Fest is an opportunity for all those who support Onalaska Athletics to come together for a night of fundraising and celebration.”
La Crosse-based rock band Simon Sezz will be performing, and the auction will include Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota United FC tickets.
Tickets for the adult-focused event can be purchased in advance at Onalaska High School ($10) or at the door ($15).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.