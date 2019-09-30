The Onalaska dance team will hold a kids dance clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Onalaska High School.
The clinic is open to students between first and fifth grades.
“This is a great way for students to get some physical activity, connect with great role models and practice their dance skills,” said Brittany Geary, coach of the dance team. “It’s the perfect way to spend a non-school day afternoon.”
You have free articles remaining.
The cost of the clinic is $20, which also includes a T-shirt, a snack and a student ticket to the Oct. 18 Onalaska High School football game. Clinic participants will perform during a pregame event with the Onalaska marching band.
Registration is required by Oct. 11 to reserve a T-shirt.
For more information or to register, call 608-769-1331 or email onalaskadanceteam@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.