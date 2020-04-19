Onalaska High School April students of the month for April

Here are the Onalaska High School April students of the month.
Freshman
- Maxwell Klein, son of Rick and Susan Klein of Onalaska
Nominees: Carver Burkhalter; Morgan Dus; Gaonou Her; Elie Kemp; Carmen Roraff; Sanjana Xiong
Sophomore
- Jacob Mattison, son of Jennifer Mattison of Onalaska
Nominees: Ainsley Kirchoff; Natalie Mumm; Jessica Randall; Dafne Villasenor
Junior
- Ethan Alsobrooks, son of Asha Bianca Sciarra of LaCrosse and Jeff Alsobrooks of Onalaska
Nominees: Cierra Butler; Rayna Flynn; Jennifer Jara; Corryn Kamrowski; Emma Kujawa; Kong Yang
Senior
- Emily Moua, daughter of Dang and Yeng Moua of Onalaska
Nominees: Jordan Grider; Nieyah Mallory; Timothy J Nix; Lauren Stoen; Lindsay Zeitler
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners
Freshman: Ava Kloehn, daughter of Jon and Jennifer Kloehn
Sophomore: Trevor Fink, son of James and Jennifer Fink
Junior: Matthew Hermann, son of Rikki Wackershauser and Michael Hermann
Senior: Timothy J Nix, son of Timothy and Jorgena Nix
