Onalaska High School April students of the month for April
Here are the Onalaska High School April students of the month.

Freshman

  • Maxwell Klein, son of Rick and Susan Klein of Onalaska

Nominees: Carver Burkhalter; Morgan Dus; Gaonou Her; Elie Kemp; Carmen Roraff; Sanjana Xiong

Sophomore

  • Jacob Mattison, son of Jennifer Mattison of Onalaska

Nominees: Ainsley Kirchoff; Natalie Mumm; Jessica Randall; Dafne Villasenor

Junior

  • Ethan Alsobrooks, son of Asha Bianca Sciarra of LaCrosse and Jeff Alsobrooks of Onalaska

Nominees: Cierra Butler; Rayna Flynn; Jennifer Jara; Corryn Kamrowski; Emma Kujawa; Kong Yang

Senior

  • Emily Moua, daughter of Dang and Yeng Moua of Onalaska

Nominees: Jordan Grider; Nieyah Mallory; Timothy J Nix; Lauren Stoen; Lindsay Zeitler

Freddy Extra Effort Award winners 

Freshman: Ava Kloehn, daughter of Jon and Jennifer Kloehn

Sophomore: Trevor Fink, son of James and Jennifer Fink

Junior: Matthew Hermann, son of Rikki Wackershauser and Michael Hermann

Senior: Timothy J Nix, son of Timothy and Jorgena Nix

