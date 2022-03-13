 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Onalaska High School February Students of the Month

Here are the Onalaska High School February Students of the Month.

Freshman

Zoie Loeffelhoz, child of Elizabeth Loeffelholz (Onalaska)

Nominees: Sam Finch, Ethan Majzer, Kylene McNeese, Snigdha Rajamanuri, Marshaun Smith-Robinson, Nolan Sullivan, Rachel Young

Sophomore

Zavier Lawrence, child of Shane and Karla Lawrence (Onalaska)

Nominees: Zoe Brorson, Emma Grandt, Lillie Helseth, Noah Hronis, Beau Moss-White, Adam Skifton, Ellie Walls, Camila Williams, Gao Yang

Junior

Carson Zebell, chidl of Scott Zebell (Onalaska)

Nominees: Emma Jo Candahl, Colin Comeau, Ben Geister, Sam Grider, Cosette Marais, Noah Mergan, Andre Sanchez, Jack Tracey, Diana Tran, Isaac Wellendorf

Senior

Larry Cheng, child of Mingtao Cheng and Sumei Liu (Onalaska)

Nominees: Ryan Boone, Trevor Fink, Stesha Groves, Jackson Hammer, Spencer Senn, Falyn Stalnaker, Abigail Steindorf

Freddy Extra Effort Awards

  • Freshman: Evan Xiong, child of Lang Xiong and Nhou Vang (Onalaska)
  • Sophomore: Cora Brown, child of Quenten Sand Jen Brown (Onalaska)
  • Junior: Carter Hayes, child of Eric and Kristine Hayes (Onalaska)
  • Senior: Amara Duquette, child of Amy Studden (Onalaska) and Dan Duquette (Holmen)
Duquette
Zebell
Hayes
Brown
Xiong
Cheng
Lawrence
Loeffelholz
