Onalaska High School January students of the month:
Ninth grade
- Natalie Mumm, daughter of Jennilee Eppley of Onalaska and Josh Shudlick of Tomah.
- Nominees: Abby Buschmann, Shelby Endrizzi, Anna Gold, Connor Johansen, Jason Rutz and Cha Yee Xiong
10th grade
- Kylie Kapelke, daughter of Jim and Trish Kapelke of Sparta
- Nominees: Nick Dearman, Evan Gamoke, Sarena Ham, Sarah Hitchler and Sean Swart
11th grade
- Elliott de Boer, son of Tycho and Melissa de Boer of Onalaska
- Nominees: Caitlin Caretta, Jenny Harding, Charlie Keane, Mckenly Moua, Aria Rand, Hunter Robison and Ta Vang
12th grade
- Benjamin Wurster, son of Aaron Wurster and Stacie Hoffmann-Wurster of Onalaska
- Nominees: Lauren Carlisle, Sierra Dixon, Matt Goldbeck, Lauren Garves, Julie Her, Emma Kupitz, Allison Payne and Daniel Rombao
These Freddy Awards are given to students who work above and beyond what is expected while displaying positive leadership and school spirit:
9th grade
- Raymond Grandt, son of Raymond III and Emily Grandt of LaCrosse
10th grade
- Connor Bruha, son of Nathaniel and Jennifer Bruha of Onalaska
11th grade
- Audrey Akins, daughter of Geoff and Jenny Akins of Onalaska
12th grade
- Alia Hermann, daughter of Stacey Noel of Onalaska
