Onalaska High School students of the month for April:
Freshman
- Tatum Walters, child of Chris and Katie Walters (Onalaska). Nominees: Ethan Majzer, Shenoah Mergan, Lyla Schultz, Lucien Vue
Sophomore
- Gao Yang , child of Neng Xiong (Onalaska). Nominees: Nolan Adams, Alana Bell, Lucas Go, Addison Mallady, Alyssa Neilson, Lindsay Odom
Junior
- Natalie Schreader, child of Michelle Sulentic (Onalaska). Nominees: Emma Jo Candahl, Layla Gates, Nathan Luebke, Emily Walz
Senior
- Natalie Mumm, child of Parents: Jennilee Eppley (Onalaska) and Josh Shudlick (Tomah). Nominees: Rayna Chapman, Raymond Grandt, Ayden Larson, Laura Scala, Michael Stupi
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners
- Freshman: Maya Absalon, child of Alex and Rebecca Absalon (LaCrosse)
- Sophomore: Rubie Stetzer, child of Grant and Carla Stetzer (Trempealeau)
- Junior: Isaiah Roach, child of Tyler and Sarah Roach (Onalaska)
- Senior: Isaac Robinson, child of John and Alison Robinson (Onalaska)