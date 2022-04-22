 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH

Onalaska High School students of the month for April

Onalaska High School students of the month for April:

Freshman

  • Tatum Walters, child of Chris and Katie Walters (Onalaska). Nominees: Ethan Majzer, Shenoah Mergan, Lyla Schultz, Lucien Vue

Sophomore

  • Gao Yang , child of  Neng Xiong (Onalaska). Nominees: Nolan Adams, Alana Bell, Lucas Go, Addison Mallady, Alyssa Neilson, Lindsay Odom

Junior

  • Natalie Schreader, child of Michelle Sulentic (Onalaska). Nominees: Emma Jo Candahl, Layla Gates, Nathan Luebke, Emily Walz

Senior

  • Natalie Mumm, child of Parents: Jennilee Eppley (Onalaska) and Josh Shudlick (Tomah). Nominees: Rayna Chapman, Raymond Grandt, Ayden Larson, Laura Scala, Michael Stupi

Freddy Extra Effort Award winners

  • Freshman: Maya Absalon, child of Alex and Rebecca Absalon (LaCrosse)
  • Sophomore: Rubie Stetzer, child of Grant and Carla Stetzer (Trempealeau)
  • Junior: Isaiah Roach, child of Tyler and Sarah Roach (Onalaska)
  • Senior: Isaac Robinson, child of John and Alison Robinson (Onalaska)
Yang
Robinson
Roach
Absalon
Mumm
Schreader
Stetzer
Walters
