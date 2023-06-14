Onalaska High School students of the month for May:
- Freshman: Krishna Ailiani, child of: Raju and Renuka Ailiani, Onalaska
Nominees: Elise Berry, Elijah Fernandes, Jayla Martin, Elizabeth Matz, Patel Soham
- Sophomore: Lyla Schultz, child of Kari Schultz and Landon Schultz, Onalaska
Nominees: Eliana Mascotti, Makayla Moss, Diego Neira, Zoelyn Peterson
- Junior: Jenna Law, child of Sarah Peterson-Law, Onalaska, and Ryan Law, Mounds View
Nominees: Nolan Adams, Alanna Hurlburt, Claire Lukasek, Tshajmeej Thao
- Senior: Caesar Pedersen, child of Larry and Ayumi Pedersen, Onalaska
People are also reading…
Nominees: Josie Anderson, Nicholas Berry, Ben Bossman, Nathan Luebke, Macy Meyer, Christopher Scafe, Sarah Snyder
Freddy Extra Effort Award
- Freshman: Delilah Lee, child of Raphael and Lee Her Lee, Onalaska
- Sophomore: Hanna O'Rourke, child of Patrick and Tawni O'Rourke, Onalaska
- Junior: Olivia Burchell, child of Erin Burchell and Pat Burchell, Onalaska
- Senior: Amina Dagons, child of James Dagons, Onalaska, and Vanessa Stewart, Milwaukee