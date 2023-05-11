Onalaska High School students of the month for April:
Freshman
Isabella Malecek, child of Dave and Kayah-Bah Malecek (Onalaska)
Nominees: Ainsley Cowan; Raelyn Cowley; Zoe Koonce-O’Kane; Soham Patel; Carter Sanders; Gavin Sommerfield
Sophomore
Jenna Gansen, child of Eric and Nancy Gansen (Onalaska)
Nominees: Nathaniel Brace; Eva Dryer; John Gobel; Michael Hintz; Alexis Sulentic; Vincent Thao; Shouana Xiong
Junior
Evan Anderson, child of Todd and Stephanie Anderson (Onalaska)
Nominees: Katherine Eliason; Caleb Fejfar; Samantha Hosch; Alanna Hurlburt; Juliene McDonald; Abigail Xiong
People are also reading…
Senior
Sean Gilles, child of Heather Gilles (Onalaska)
Nominees: Nicholas Berry; Amina Dagons; Madeline Grossklaus; Nathan Kintgen; Benjamin Stuhr; Noah Woyczik
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners:
Freshman
- : Cameron Sisk, child of Suzanne Ring (Onalaska) and Ross Sisk (Michigan)
Sophomore
- : Zoie Loeffelholz, child of Elizabeth Loeffelholz (Onalaska)
Junior
- : Justin VanDyken, child of Jr and Andi VanDyken (Onalaska)
Senior: Joshua Fenn, child of Jeffrey Fenn and Zhitao Wang (Onalaska)