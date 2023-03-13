Here are the Onalaska High School students of the month for February.
Freshman
- Mya Yang, child of Jessica Shafer and Nyia Yang (both of Onalaska)
Nominees: Julianna Ball, Graysen Guzzo, Jayla Martin, Elizabeth Matz, Mali Thor, Ethan Vue
Sophomore
- Snigdha Rajamanuri, child of Sriram Rajamanuri and Deepthi Herga (Onalaska)
Nominees: Grace Fabian, Nolan Graw-Ristow, Jill Lee, Gabriel Maldonado Garcia, Gwen Marso, Rece Miller, Phyllipe Vang, Maddix Xiong
Junior
- James Siegel, child of Eric and Erin Siegel (Onalaska)
People are also reading…
Nominees: Nolan Adams, Alanna Hurlburt, Leora Robinson, Senxai Xiong
Senior
- Morgan Dus, child of Scott and Beth Dus (Onalaska)
Nominees: Sam Hegge, Elizabeth Kehr, Maxwell Klein, Ken Lee, Benjamin Stuhr, Addison Updike
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners
- Freshman: Kyara Cayasso, child of Richard Cayasso and Criseyda Cuadras (LaCrosse)
- Sophomore: Sebastian Spies, child of Lisa Stearns (LaCrosse)
- Junior: Miah Boczkowski, child of Brandy Boczkowski (Onalaska) and Jackson Taylor (Bangor)
- Senior: Annelle Sebranek, child of Anthony and Maria Sebranek (Onalaska)