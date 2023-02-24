Here are the Onalaska High School January Students of the Month.
Freshman
Vayda Garvin, child of Larry and Melissa Garvin (Onalaska)
Nominees: DeMarion Blackdeer, Katelyn Ferguson, Zander Garbrecht, Alan Rodriguez, Sophia Shilts, Mali Thor
Sophomore
Arlo White, child of John and Miriah White (Onalaska)
Nominees: Maya Absalon, RubyAnn Clemmer, McKenzie Runde, Kassidy Wick, Madelyn Wilson
Junior
Zoe Brorson, child of Christina Arostegui (Onalaska)
Nominees: Maria Jesus Banados, Evan Behrend-Alvarenga, Riana Cole, Katherine Eliason, Payton Hamilton, Alexis Miller, Kirsten Waldner
People are also reading…
Senior
Josie Blum, child of Lyle and Kim Blum (Onalaska)
Nominees: Nick Berry, Kincaid Kapus, Kaitlyn Krenzke, Sahmiyah Pantoja, Sebastian Smith, Kaydence Stapelton
Freddy Extra Effort Awards
- Freshman: Sheldon Wright, child of Sheldon and Alexis Wright (Onalaska)
- Sophomore: Ryan Vriens, child of Erin Vriens (Onalaska) and Marco Vriens (California)
- Junior: Lillie Helseth, child of Amy Davidson (Onalaska) and Kevin Helseth (Coon Rapids)
- Senior: Matthew Burnette, child of Steve Burnette and Lisa Gunnarson (both of Onalaska)