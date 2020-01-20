Onalaska High School students of the month for January
Onalaska High School students of the month for January:

9th grade

  • Samuel Pica, son of Jay and Dianne Pica

Nominees: Felicia Allen, Maxim Dochkin, Elie Kemp, Max Klein, Walker Kudron, Ally McGrath, Emily Walz, Alexandra Wayss

10th grade

  • Klaraleigh Sanders-Mikkelson, daughter of Rebecca Sander and David Mikkelson

Nominees: Jenny Garves, Ainsley Kirchoff, Kylie Mohr, Jasmine Odegard, Kylie Olesevich, Isaiah Siegel

11th grade

Isaac Killilea, son of James and Cheryl Killilea

Nominees: Bryce Braunschweig, Grace Hoskin, Erin Oelke, Michael Savarin, Lane Snodgrass, Sean Swart and Sarah Voter

12th grade

  • Nathan Lubinsky, son of David and Colleen Lubinsky

Nominees: Chace Busness, Daren Chiquini, Faith Leithold, Zach Mathias, Tristan Meighan, Josie Myers and Hank Olsen

Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for January:

  • Freshman: Maverick Merrill, son of Renee Merrill of Onalaska and Tim Hanson of Wisconsin Dells
  • Sophomore: Lucas Rice, son of Linnea Rice and Aaron Zimmerman both of Onalaska
  • Junior: Joseph Yang, son of Saeng Yang and Chao Xiong
  • Senior: Kailyn Schaitel, daughter of Jaimie Schaitel of Onalaska and Randy Schaitel of Bangor
