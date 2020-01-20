Onalaska High School students of the month for January:
9th grade
- Samuel Pica, son of Jay and Dianne Pica
Nominees: Felicia Allen, Maxim Dochkin, Elie Kemp, Max Klein, Walker Kudron, Ally McGrath, Emily Walz, Alexandra Wayss
10th grade
- Klaraleigh Sanders-Mikkelson, daughter of Rebecca Sander and David Mikkelson
Nominees: Jenny Garves, Ainsley Kirchoff, Kylie Mohr, Jasmine Odegard, Kylie Olesevich, Isaiah Siegel
11th grade
Isaac Killilea, son of James and Cheryl Killilea
Nominees: Bryce Braunschweig, Grace Hoskin, Erin Oelke, Michael Savarin, Lane Snodgrass, Sean Swart and Sarah Voter
12th grade
- Nathan Lubinsky, son of David and Colleen Lubinsky
Nominees: Chace Busness, Daren Chiquini, Faith Leithold, Zach Mathias, Tristan Meighan, Josie Myers and Hank Olsen
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for January:
- Freshman: Maverick Merrill, son of Renee Merrill of Onalaska and Tim Hanson of Wisconsin Dells
- Sophomore: Lucas Rice, son of Linnea Rice and Aaron Zimmerman both of Onalaska
- Junior: Joseph Yang, son of Saeng Yang and Chao Xiong
- Senior: Kailyn Schaitel, daughter of Jaimie Schaitel of Onalaska and Randy Schaitel of Bangor