Onalaska High School students of the month for March:
Freshman
- Phengsu Vang, child of Chee and Ka Lia Vang (Onalaska)
Nominees: Asha Champion, Katelyn Ferguson, Jessica Mahlum, Brett Schauer, Cameron Sisk
Sophomore
- Cameron Cornett, child of Clayton Fitzpatrick (Onalaska) and Dejia Mosley (Racine)
Nominees: Loobsim Vang, Olivia Vang, Gao Kou Yang
Junior
- Ellie Walls, child of Nate and Abby Walls (Onalaska)
Nominees: Olivia Burchell, Richard Cayasso, Augustus Jiorle, Lillian Novak, Tshajmeej Thao, Madison Yang
Senior
- Katlyn Pray, child of Luke and Jennifer Pray (La Crosse)
Nominees: Samuel Grider, Carter Hayes, Nathan Kintgen, Vaughn Sisk, Alexander Swanson, Soren Zellers
Freddy Extra Effort Award winner
- Freshman: Ben Thomas, child of Bill and Stephanie Thomas (Onalaska)
- Sophomore: Ava Ballmer, child of Rodney and Jennifer Ballmer (Onalaska)
- Junior: Prashika Paudel, child of Shishir and Pragya Paudel (Onalaska)
- Senior: Gaonou Her, child of Koua Her and Va Thao (Onalaska)