STUDENTS OF THE MONTH | MAY

Onalaska High School students of the month for May

Onalaska High School students of the month for May:

Freshman

Aayush Daithankar, child of Prasad and Supriya Daithankar (Onalaska)

Nominees: Jean-Claude Marais, Miti Patel, Vincent Thao, Leah Thies, Olivia Vang, Olivia Wenger, Reilly Westlund, David YangSophomore

Ean Davidheiser, child of Shannonc Sassaman (Onalaska) and Richard Davidheiser (Onalaska)

Junior

Jayden Hobson, child of Mandy Hobson (Onalaska) and Kari Montgomery (Holmen)

Senior

Daisy Grover, child of Brandon and Clarissa Grover (Onalaska)

Nominees: Max Breiling, Connor Johansen, Alanah Kaufmann, Devyn Schmeling, David Werwinski

Freddy Extra Effort awards

  • Freshman: Katherine Ramsay, child of Robert and Elizabeth Ramsay (Onalaska)
  • Sophomore: Chase Bollom, child of Brian and Dora Bollom (Onalaska)
  • Junior: Alexandra Thomas, child of Steven and Jan Thomas (Onalaska)
  • Senior: Calyn Ngeth, child of Sena Ngeth (Onalaska)
Aayush Daithankar.jpeg

Daithankar
Alexandra Thomas.jpeg

Thomas
Calyn Ngeth.jpeg

Ngeth
Chase Bollom.jpeg

Bollom
Daisy Grover.jpeg

Grover
Ean Davidheiser.jpeg

Davidheiser
Jayden Hobsen.jpeg

Hobsen
Katherine Ramsay.jpeg

Ramsay
