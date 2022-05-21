Onalaska High School students of the month for May:
Freshman
Aayush Daithankar, child of Prasad and Supriya Daithankar (Onalaska)
Nominees: Jean-Claude Marais, Miti Patel, Vincent Thao, Leah Thies, Olivia Vang, Olivia Wenger, Reilly Westlund, David YangSophomore
Ean Davidheiser, child of Shannonc Sassaman (Onalaska) and Richard Davidheiser (Onalaska)
Junior
Jayden Hobson, child of Mandy Hobson (Onalaska) and Kari Montgomery (Holmen)
Senior
Daisy Grover, child of Brandon and Clarissa Grover (Onalaska)
Nominees: Max Breiling, Connor Johansen, Alanah Kaufmann, Devyn Schmeling, David Werwinski
Freddy Extra Effort awards
People are also reading…
- Freshman: Katherine Ramsay, child of Robert and Elizabeth Ramsay (Onalaska)
- Sophomore: Chase Bollom, child of Brian and Dora Bollom (Onalaska)
- Junior: Alexandra Thomas, child of Steven and Jan Thomas (Onalaska)
- Senior: Calyn Ngeth, child of Sena Ngeth (Onalaska)