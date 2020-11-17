Onalaska High School students of the month for November

Here are the Onalaska High School November Students of the Month.
Freshman
- Bridget Kearns, daughter of James and Karen Kearns of Onalaska
Nominees: Zoe Brorson, Katherine Eliason, Carly Hess,Benjamin Hsieh, Miles Peters, Ellie Walls
Sophomore
- Carver Burkhalter, son of Anne Burkhalter of Onalaska and Kevin Burkhalter of Tomah
Nominees: Elie Kemp, Katharine Lavold, Adeline Lee, Nathan Olson,Jessalyn Raines, Abigail Rudrud, Isaac Singvah
Junior
- Zoey Sander, daughter of Jacqueline Chris Sander of Onalaska
Nominees: Kylee Bauer, Jackson Hammer, Michael Jensen, Ainsley Kirchoff, David Werwinski
Senior
- Grace Hoskin, daughter of Edward and Angelica Hoskin of Holmen
Nominees: Katherine Dahlke, Katelin Dias, Sarena Ham, Angelique Hill, Jennifer Jara, Michael Savarin
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners
- Freshman: Breckyn Remis, daughter of Robert and Natasha Remis
- Sophomore: Asher Little, son of Jim and Tabetha Little
- Junior: Liam Strong, son of Kevin and Brandi Strong
- Senior: Katherine Yang, daughter of Saeng Yang and Chao Xiong
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!