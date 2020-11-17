 Skip to main content
Onalaska High School students of the month for November
Onalaska High School students of the month for November

Here are the Onalaska High School November Students of the Month.

Freshman

  • Bridget Kearns, daughter of James and Karen Kearns of Onalaska

Nominees: Zoe Brorson, Katherine Eliason, Carly Hess,Benjamin Hsieh, Miles Peters, Ellie Walls

Sophomore

  • Carver Burkhalter, son of Anne Burkhalter of Onalaska and Kevin Burkhalter of Tomah

Nominees: Elie Kemp, Katharine Lavold, Adeline Lee, Nathan Olson,Jessalyn Raines, Abigail Rudrud, Isaac Singvah

Junior

  • Zoey Sander, daughter of Jacqueline Chris Sander of Onalaska

Nominees: Kylee Bauer, Jackson Hammer, Michael Jensen, Ainsley Kirchoff, David Werwinski

Senior

  • Grace Hoskin, daughter of Edward and Angelica Hoskin of Holmen

Nominees: Katherine Dahlke, Katelin Dias, Sarena Ham, Angelique Hill, Jennifer Jara, Michael Savarin

Freddy Extra Effort Award winners 

  • Freshman: Breckyn Remis, daughter of Robert and Natasha Remis
  • Sophomore: Asher Little, son of Jim and Tabetha Little
  • Junior: Liam Strong, son of Kevin and Brandi Strong
  • Senior: Katherine Yang, daughter of Saeng Yang and Chao Xiong
Kearns
Burkhalter
Hoskin
Sander
