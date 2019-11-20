Onalaska High School students of the month for November
9th grade
- Jack Tracey, son of Tia Tracey and Tom Tracey
Nominees: Felicia Allen, Thomas Cassidy, Kieley Erickson, Seth Lock, Sam Pica, Natalie Schreader
10th grade
- Sienna Mathews, daughter of Shaleen Mathews
Nominees: Claire Borene, Jesse DeChambeau, Amber Giertych, Brianna Law, James Ohotto, Liberty Owens-Groth, Jessica Randall, Falyn Stalnaker
11th grade
- Katherine Yang, daughter of Saeng Yang and Chao Xiong
Nominees: Caida Alland, Maya Chilcote, Chalie Her, Lydia Schultz, Cameron Simon, Soviolet Thao
12th grade
- Charles Anderson, son of Bill and Tracy Anderson
Nominees: Audrey Akins, Nathan Alberts, Isaac Helixon, Zachary Mathias, Josh Peyer, Rachel Schoenecker, Riley Wellendorf, Taja Wright
Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for November:
Freshman: Layla Newhouse, daughter of Randall and Angela Newhouse
Sophomore: Zoey Sander, daughter of Jacqueline Chris Sander
Junior: Katherine Dahlke, daughter of Mark and Sarah Dahlke
Senior: Mathew Brace, son of Stephen and Telia Brace
