{{featured_button_text}}

Onalaska High School students of the month for November

9th grade

  • Jack Tracey, son of Tia Tracey and Tom Tracey

Nominees: Felicia Allen, Thomas Cassidy, Kieley Erickson, Seth Lock, Sam Pica, Natalie Schreader

10th grade

  • Sienna Mathews, daughter of Shaleen Mathews

Nominees: Claire Borene, Jesse DeChambeau, Amber Giertych, Brianna Law, James Ohotto, Liberty Owens-Groth, Jessica Randall, Falyn Stalnaker

11th grade

  • Katherine Yang, daughter of Saeng Yang and Chao Xiong

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Nominees: Caida Alland, Maya Chilcote, Chalie Her, Lydia Schultz, Cameron Simon, Soviolet Thao

12th grade

  • Charles Anderson, son of Bill and Tracy Anderson

Nominees: Audrey Akins, Nathan Alberts, Isaac Helixon, Zachary Mathias, Josh Peyer, Rachel Schoenecker, Riley Wellendorf, Taja Wright

Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for November:

Freshman: Layla Newhouse, daughter of Randall and Angela Newhouse

Sophomore: Zoey Sander, daughter of Jacqueline Chris Sander

Junior: Katherine Dahlke, daughter of Mark and Sarah Dahlke

Senior: Mathew Brace, son of Stephen and Telia Brace

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.