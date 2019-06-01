{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the May Onalaska High School Students of the Month.

Freshman

  • Cooper Callaway, son of Chad and Angela Callaway of Onalaska

Nominees: Nicholas Delaney, Ayden Larson, Brianna Law, Brianna Peterson, Klaraleigh Sanders-Mikkelson, Vianna Vang and Kyla Worden

Sophomore 

  • Madelyn Degenhardt, daughter of Todd Degenhardt of Bangor and Lori Greiner of LaCrosse

Nominees: Ashley Bray, Carsen Cota, Jackson Hughes, Alexis Johnson, Desirae Roden, Alexandra White

Junior 

  • Alanna Wuensch, daughter of Mark and Crystal Wuensch of LaCrosse

Nominees: Nathan Alberts, Charles Anderson, Erika Holen, Charlie Keane, Grace Lopez Johnson, Aidan Robinson, Ta Vang, Taja Wright

Senior  

  • Jessica Wilson, daughter of Douglas and Dawn Wilson of Onalaska

Nominees; Joshua Beach, Sierra Dixon, Sierra Mack, Brayden Page, Michael Phlegar, Madeline Sweeney

Freddy awards

Here are the Onalaska High School Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for May.

  • Freshman: Joseph Griebel, son of Garin and Julie Griebel
  • Sophomore: Jordan Groshek, son of Robert and Debra Groshek
  • Junior: Brooke Visker, daughter of Kyle and Jodie Visker
  • Senior: Savannah Campbell, daughter of Brenda Liebig and Christopher Campbell
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.