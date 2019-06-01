Here are the May Onalaska High School Students of the Month.
Freshman
- Cooper Callaway, son of Chad and Angela Callaway of Onalaska
Nominees: Nicholas Delaney, Ayden Larson, Brianna Law, Brianna Peterson, Klaraleigh Sanders-Mikkelson, Vianna Vang and Kyla Worden
Sophomore
- Madelyn Degenhardt, daughter of Todd Degenhardt of Bangor and Lori Greiner of LaCrosse
Nominees: Ashley Bray, Carsen Cota, Jackson Hughes, Alexis Johnson, Desirae Roden, Alexandra White
Junior
- Alanna Wuensch, daughter of Mark and Crystal Wuensch of LaCrosse
Nominees: Nathan Alberts, Charles Anderson, Erika Holen, Charlie Keane, Grace Lopez Johnson, Aidan Robinson, Ta Vang, Taja Wright
Senior
- Jessica Wilson, daughter of Douglas and Dawn Wilson of Onalaska
Nominees; Joshua Beach, Sierra Dixon, Sierra Mack, Brayden Page, Michael Phlegar, Madeline Sweeney
Freddy awards
Here are the Onalaska High School Freddy Extra Effort Award winners for May.
- Freshman: Joseph Griebel, son of Garin and Julie Griebel
- Sophomore: Jordan Groshek, son of Robert and Debra Groshek
- Junior: Brooke Visker, daughter of Kyle and Jodie Visker
- Senior: Savannah Campbell, daughter of Brenda Liebig and Christopher Campbell
