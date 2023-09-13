Major renovations on the Onalaska Middle School have begun thanks to about $50 million approved in a referendum last November.

A groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of the construction — which began over four weeks ago after the hiring of Market & Johnson as the general contractor — was held Wednesday morning.

Construction is expected to continue into 2025.

Some of the major improvements that will be made at the middle school include moving the main office closer to the front door; building a gym that will be able to seat all of the school’s students; creating bigger and more modern classrooms for technical education, science and arts; forming grade level pods in different sections of the soon-to-be two-story building; setting up a new pick up/drop off lane; building a playground focused on middle school kids and transforming the nutrition program to allow for more choices.

A Boys & Girls Club, named the John & Linda Lyche Club, will be added as well.

Students and staff are learning quickly how to continue with classes and daily school life during the renovations.

“That’s just been quite the puzzle to put together,” Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony said. “And a puzzle that will change periodically.”

It’s not the first time that the district has had to balance active classes and construction, Antony reminded, as similar projects have been done in the district.

Currently, to help section off the construction, temporary walls have been put up and classes have been moved around to fit the available spaces. These spaces will change as different sections of the school are remodeled.

Principal Jed Kees said the doorways to the construction areas are secure and there have been no issues so far of students trying to enter them.

“The students have been absolutely fantastic,” he said, sharing that when changes were made in the first week, students easily went along with them.

While the eighth graders in the building won’t get to experience the final product of the project, Kees said, “They are doing a wonderful job of leading the way in their flexibility, perseverance and just moving on with their day, as we hear the whole ground shaking feeling, we feel it.”

Staff, especially those who have been working in the building for a while, are very excited about the changes, too, Kees said.

“The staff had been equally as wonderful about the disruptions,” Kees said.

He shared that the excitement about the end product helps the staff through the more difficult distractions, loud noises and changes.

Both Kees and Antony expressed their gratefulness to the community for approving the referendum that allowed the project to be possible.