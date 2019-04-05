The Onalaska school board has announced the finalists in its search for a new superintendent.
Advancing to the final round of interviews were Todd Antony, director of elementary education for the School District of La Crosse; Mark Elworthy, district administrator for the Whitewater Unified School District; and Paul Weber, principal of Pardeeville High School.
The trio will appear at a staff and community forum April 16 in the Performing Arts Center at Onalaska High School. The forum will begin at 6 p.m., and each candidate will have 50 minutes to introduce himself and field questions from the audience.
Antony, who joined the La Crosse district last spring, has a deep history with the Onalaska school district. He previously served as the principal of Onalaska’s Irving Pertzsch Elementary School, and he also spent time as the district’s technology coordinator.
Elworthy was an administrator in the Mayville, Kaukauna and Wisconsin Heights school districts before coming to Whitewater in 2016. He attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Weber has spent a year and a half as the high school principal in Pardeeville, a small town roughly 35 miles north of Madison. Before that, he was the principal of Elk Mound High School as well as the district’s athletic director.
The candidate ultimately selected by the Onalaska school board will succeed Fran Finco, who has been the superintendent since 2011 and announced in January his plans to retire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.