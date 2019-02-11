The Onalaska school board is seeking public input as it searches for the district’s next superintendent.
Through Feb. 20, residents can complete an online survey meant to whittle down the list of skills and qualities the school board should zero in on. The survey can be found on the homepage of the district’s website: onalaskaschools.com.
In January, Fran Finco announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year, marking the end of his eight-year stint as Onalaska’s superintendent and his 42-year career in education. Finco previously served as the district’s director of instructional services and the principal of Onalaska Middle School.
Ann Garrity, president of the school board, said the district is in strong financial and academic condition because of Finco’s leadership and example.
“He’s really the definition of a lifelong learner … and he expects that every kid who walks through our door is going to learn at a high level,” she said. “That’s probably the thing that is most admirable about Fran. He was that way when he was our curriculum director, and he’s maintained that same passion as superintendent.
“Obviously, we’re looking for someone who can continue the work he has done, someone who’s a strong believer in helping kids learn.”
“Obviously, we’re looking for someone who can continue the work he has done, someone who’s a strong believer in helping kids learn.” Ann Garrity, president of the school board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.