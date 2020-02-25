Onalaska school district reaches busing agreement with GO Riteway

The School District of Onalaska will have a new bus contractor for the 2020-21 school year.

On Monday, the school board approved a five-year transportation agreement with GO Riteway, a Wisconsin-based transportation company with 25 locations across the state, including one in La Crosse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, officials from GO Riteway said the company was selected because of its outstanding safety record, its willingness to embrace technology and its ability to recruit and retain drivers.

“We are very happy to have been chosen to provide transportation for the Onalaska School District,” said Michael Wohlfert, the company’s director of operations. “We look forward to our partnership with parents, teachers, students and school district personnel.”

According to the company, many of the district’s existing drivers will continue their employment under GO Riteway. The district previously contracted with Ready Bus Company in La Crescent.

The buses that will serve Onalaska will be dispatched from GO Riteway’s La Crosse terminal at 1238 Clinton St. The terminal also provides buses to the School District of La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0