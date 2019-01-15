Onalaska Superintendent Fran Finco announced his retirement Monday, marking the end of his eight-year stint as superintendent and his 42-year career in education.
“When you take over a leadership position like this one, it’s kind of like a historical arc. You have people who come before you and people who will come after you, and you just hope to make a difference,” Finco, 65, said. “It’s a healthy time for us fiscally. Our buildings are in good shape. We have quality people, and we’re having success in the classroom. I like to think we moved the needle in a positive direction.”
Finco, a native of Wakefield, Mich., began his career in 1977, teaching social studies to seventh- and eighth-graders at a Catholic school in Crookston, Minn.
He came to Onalaska in 1992, serving first as the middle school principal and later as the district’s director of instructional services. He was named superintendent in 2011, succeeding John Burnett.
The relationships with staff and families, and the impact the district has had on students, is what he’ll miss the most, he said.
“I got some really nice congratulatory emails from people I’ve worked with for a number of years, and people have stopped to tell me a stories I completely forgot about,” he said. “We all go to work, and we don’t get to see the fruits of our labor until we’ve been around long enough to see students come back as doctors, dentists, surgeons. They come back and improve the quality of life in our community.”
Finco will officially step down on June 30, by which time a new superintendent will likely have been named. The search for a replacement will begin immediately, according to the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.