'Our plans could be changing at any time': La Crosse Schools taking reopening plans day-by-day

The program will need to be renewed annually, though officials are hopeful it could become a permanent option for those who need it.

"We imagine this option will continue on even after this global pandemic has tapered," Engel said. "So it will be a nice option for parents and students in our community to access virtual learning as it becomes necessary in their lives."

Engel said that while he doesn't want to make decisions for families, he thought of the dual-option as a "symbiotic effect," because the more students enrolled in the virtual program, the fewer who are physically in the buildings.

Things like accessibility for English language learners and those with special needs have not been ironed out with the program or other blended virtual options, but remains at the top of mind, Engel said.

The CRVA will only be accessible to those students who enroll in time, and teachers will be trained for either CRVA or blended instruction, meaning if an in-person course must suddenly alter to online, it wouldn't necessarily look the same as those students doing virtual full-time.