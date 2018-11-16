Lilly Carr and Ava Clason stared at their orange, goopy creation.
“It’s super liquidy,” said Carr, a tinge of concern in her voice.
“I think it’s … supposed to be super liquidy,” replied Carlson, as if trying to convince herself.
Students in Megan Zellner’s healthy living classes spent Thursday and Friday whipping together pumpkin pies -- 76, to be exact -- for next week’s La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Baking and donating pies is a 25-year tradition at Longfellow Middle School, an opportunity for students to hone their culinary skills while helping provide a warm holiday meal to those in need.
“It’s great that students can apply what they’ve learned in a way that helps other people,” Zellner said. Having already conquered pizza, yeast bread and twice-baked potatoes this school year, her students have, apparently, graduated to desserts.
“It’s amazing how they can all follow the same recipe,” Zellner said, “but their finished products will look so different.”
After the 9 a.m. bell on Friday, students put down their books and iPads and donned their imaginary chef’s hats, getting to work in the kitchen.
Some handled the crust, pressing and pinching it into pie tins, while others made up the filling, stirring pie mix and evaporated milk into a deep, rich orange.
“You want to make sure it’s mixed,” Natalie Zumach said, “or else you’ll get some bites that are pumpkin and some bites that are … whatever this evaporated milk is.”
An unfortunate few, bent over murky-watered sinks, handled dish duty.
“I didn’t choose to do this,” Joey Greenley said. “I was forced to do this.”
As they pinched and stirred and washed, students looked forward to their own Thanksgivings.
Lilly, who prefers ham to turkey, is eating at a friend’s house.
Joey, who likes stuffing and the “green marshmallow stuff,” will be at his grandma’s.
He enjoys Thanksgiving for the same reason he enjoys his healthy living class.
“I get to eat food,” he said.
Students put the finishing touches on their pies -- adding the filling in a slow, sugary cascade before sliding them into the oven -- knowing this was one class assignment they were not allowed to scarf down.
But student after student said they were OK with that, even as pies baked by a previous class sat on the counter, cooling, taunting them a little.
“It feels good,” Natalie said, “to help someone who doesn’t have what we do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.