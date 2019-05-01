From disabilities and diseases, to crippling poverty, to the loss of loved ones, this year’s La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winners have overcome more than a little adversity.
There’s Holmen’s Quin DuCharme, who lived in seven or eight foster homes in less than a year.
There’s G-E-T’s Regan Brawner, who was once homeless and now works nights to afford food and clothes.
And there’s De Soto’s Liam Schaller, who lost his father when he was 2, weathered many turbulent months at home, and came out as transgender when he was 13.
“We get to honor students who have shown persistence and achievement and passion in what they do,” said Viterbo University President Glena Temple, who delivered the keynote at Wednesday’s year-end reception, when the students received their scholarships. “We’ve had some wonderful success stories of Extra Effort winners who have made such a difference on our campus.”
The 23 graduating seniors who were honored Wednesday — and whose stories were shared by the Tribune over the past several months — differ in so many ways.
Some have excelled in their classes, with near flawless GPAs, while others have struggled to scrape by.
Some are exceptional athletes — one, Nick Vollmar, is an all-conference hurdler. Others have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning, living in pain.
What they share is an ability to not just handle, but rise above whatever life puts in their path. Nearly all of them have volunteered at their schools and in their communities, even as they were dealing with their own hardships.
“You compassion and courage will live on for the people you’ve touched,” said Rusty Cunningham, executive editor of the La Crosse Tribune. “Your courage provides us with hope. It inspires all of us to make the extra effort to honor you.”
Viterbo, UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College have sponsored the Extra Effort program for all of its 23 years, providing scholarship support and rotating as hosts of the year-end reception.
In the past few years, tens of thousands of additional scholarship dollars have been awarded because of the generosity of businesses and individuals.
Donors include Johns, Flaherty & Collins; the La Crosse Community Foundation through its General Fund, Randy Smith Leadership Fund, Neil P. Hengst Scholarship Fund and Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund; the Mitchell/Kruck Scholarship, and the American Association of University Women, La Crosse chapter; Trust Point; Fred and Ruth Kurtz of Onalaska; Mary Jo and Shawn Werner, town of Campbell; Jerry Raddatz of Winona, Minn.; Marine Credit Union; and the La Crosse Tribune.
Wednesday was a chance for these soon-to-be graduates to think not just about the past four years, but about a lifetime of perseverance, and the lifetime ahead of them.
Nick Vollmar of West Salem, who pushed through bullying and later the loss of his mother, was the big winner of the night. He received a $24,000 scholarship — $6,000 annually for four years — from Viterbo.
Vollmar plans to study psychology and become a counselor, he said.
“College is a great route to go at least for me and where I want to go in the future,” he said. “I’m going to use that money to get that degree to help others.”
