PET OF THE WEEK: LUCY

Lucy is a 1.5-year-old, gray and white, spayed female, who is also our Resident Superstar meaning her adoption fee is waived!
Lucy knows she’s beautiful, you don’t have to tell her twice! Lucy is a young kitty who is very active and loves to chase her toys around! Lucy is more of an independent lady but when she wants attention, she’ll be sure to let you know by rubbing all over you and “chirping”. When she’s really comfortable with you, she especially enjoys pets and scratches and might even lay down with you while you watch TV. Lucy can be a bit spicy at times but with the proper toys and energy outlets, this lady will make a great companion!
Lucy hasn’t had exposure to other animals and may prefer to be the only pet but may also do okay with another respectful pet if given slow and proper introductions. Because she does enjoy her space at times, she would do best in a home with slightly older, respectful children.
If interested in Lucy, or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.