PET OF THE WEEK: LUCY

Lucy knows she’s beautiful, you don’t have to tell her twice! Lucy is a young kitty who is very active and loves to chase her toys around! Lucy is more of an independent lady but when she wants attention, she’ll be sure to let you know by rubbing all over you and “chirping”. When she’s really comfortable with you, she especially enjoys pets and scratches and might even lay down with you while you watch TV. Lucy can be a bit spicy at times but with the proper toys and energy outlets, this lady will make a great companion!