Police refer charges in case of G-E-T students who threatened classmate

Superintendent Aaron Engel addressed the issue last week in a letter to staff and families, writing that the situation “is as bad as it sounds.”

“We are appalled by the incident and are taking it very seriously,” Engel wrote. “There is simply no place for racist or threatening behavior in our schools.”

It is not clear whether the students in question have returned to school, or whether they have or will face discipline.

In his letter, Engel wrote that the district would “issue the appropriate discipline per the school district’s disciplinary code.”

But asked last week to clarify the nature and severity of that discipline, Engel said he could not.

The district’s student handbook states that students who have made threats “can/will be suspended from school, and not allowed to return until a certified mental health official provides the school assurance in writing that the student is not a threat to the safety of others.”

In extreme or persistent cases, the handbook states, the school board will consider expulsion.

