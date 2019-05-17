Graduation ceremonies for Prairie du Chien High School will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, in the high school gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Kara Katzung. Salutatorian: Ella Hein.
Candidates for graduation: Jonathan Allbee, Huston Anderson, Jakob Anderson, Autum Bach, Austin Bachman, Korbin Bachman, Braden Ball, Blake Bartels, Bryce Bedward, Cassandra Beinborn, Corben Blake, Holly Bosley, Madyson Boxrucker, Kaitlyn Buenzli, Robert Bunts, Clinton Cale, Logan Check, Frank Cipra, Carlee Colin, Gracie Colson, Avery Cornford, Cody Crusan, Hunter Davis, Faith Dillman, Clayton DuCharme, Francis Eastman, Lillian Eggert, Justin Frazier, Sawyer Fuller, Makennan Gerhards, Gavin Gillitzer, Emily Groom, Ella Hein, Anthony Helgerson, Preston Hendrix, Azure Herrera, Weston Hill, Keenan Holley, Amber Huser, Anthony Irvin, Diana Jelinek, Jacob Joy, Aeries Kafar, Kara Katzung, McKenna Keeney, Lauren Kennedy, Morgan Kiesau, Reid Koenig, Peggy Koresh, Sydney Kossman, Joshua Kotte, Jake Kruempel, Madeline LaRocque, Joshua Linder, Angie Lortie, Mitchell Luster, Taylor Lutz, Grant Martin, Ryan McGrath, Halley Moris, Grace Mullins, Karlie Myers, Kina Myers, Aaron Neisius, Hunter Nettesheim, Lindsey Nicholson, Alexis Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Bree Oium, Archi Patel, Caitlin Pattison, Carter Pederson, Autumn Phelps, Nicholas Poots, Destiny Ray, Joseph Ready, Reanna Reames, Mariah Regal, Caleb Remke, Gabrielle Ritchie, Zachery Rod, Brytta Sagedahl, Seth Sanders, Collin Seeley, Faith Semanko, Mitchell Sipos, Tyler Smock, Justin Strnad, Zachary Swiggum, Kamryn Tesar, Benjamin Teynor, Angela Tippery, Brooke Vorwald, Kaitlyn Waller, Chase Watson, Kylee Weber, Alana Wedge, Mark Welter, Rilee Wikan, Isaiah Williams, Luke Wright, Ryan Ziegler, Teri Ziegler and Zebrine Zimpel.
