Presentation will explore history of Franciscan Sisters in La Crosse

Mary Ann Gschwind will present “The Story of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

The FSPA established St. Rose of Viterbo Convent in La Crosse in 1871. In 1878, they began the practice of perpetual adoration (praying), which continued without interruption for 141 years, until Feb. 26 of this year, Ash Wednesday. They now pray every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gschwind, who serves as the archivist for her religious order, will share the history of the FSPA from their humble beginnings, to their creation of enduring institutions in health care, education and spirituality, to their present ministries.

The presentation will include information on the FSPA’s visionary leaders, national and global missions, and the hardships overcome by the Sisters who served at ministries overseas. It will also cover the FSPA’s current efforts to fight human trafficking, promote social justice, operate three spirituality centers and provide time and financial support to many La Crosse organizations.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The lecture marks Founders Day at Viterbo and is part of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership’ lecture series. It is free and open to the public, though seating is limited.