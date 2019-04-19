An Aquinas High School student has been expelled after bringing a weapon to school and making threats.
In a letter to parents late Thursday, Aquinas President Ted Knutson said a school and police investigation found that the student brought a weapon to school on April 12 and made verbal threats on Monday.
The letter did not specify the type of weapon or the nature of the threats.
In his original message to parents, Knutson said only that there had been “an incident involving one of our students,” and that school administration and police felt it was “being handled appropriately.”
On Tuesday, police said they had no reason to believe the student had brought a gun to school, and that the student had not been arrested.
“Later, it was confirmed that he had a weapon on school grounds on the past Friday,” Knutson said in Thursday's letter. “The student involved will be subject to school policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds and for making threats to school safety. The student will not be returning to Aquinas High School.”
Knutson apologized “if our earlier message was not as complete as desired,” adding that the school would re-evaluate how it responds to such incidents.
He said the school wanted to delay any public statements until the investigation had been completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.