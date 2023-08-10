Prevail Bank is collecting school supplies for area school districts throughout this month, according to a press release.

All branch locations will be collecting blue, red and black pens; backpacks; yellow highlighters; rulers with inches and centimeters; pocket folders; scissors; glue sticks; three-ringed 2-inch binders; 24-count packs of No. 2 pencils; 12-count packs of colored pencils; 24-count packs of crayons; 10- to 12-count packs of markers; and four- to eight-count packs of dry erase markers.

In addition to collecting supplies, the release says that Prevail Bank is donating $2,250 in funds and gifts-in-kind to local organizations to further help students in need.

Prevail Bank is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the nearest location to Chippewa Falls is at 2225 Fairfax St. in Eau Claire.