Primary needed for La Crosse School Board race, other area school boards could see turnover

After a tumultuous year for school boards, candidates have been finalized to run for a number of open seats on area boards this spring, and some may see some turnover.

The La Crosse Board of Education in particular has eight candidates vying for its three openings this spring, and will require a primary to narrow the race down.

The board's current president, Juan Jimenez, and clerk Dawn Comeau are the incumbents running for re-election. Pelli Lee, the other board member whose term expires this year, will not run for the board again, and instead is a candidate for the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors.

This spring election comes after school boards have taken a lot of heat in the -past year — nationally and locally — over masking in schools, curriculum and more, which may mean more competitive races this time around and fewer incumbents returning.

In Holmen, there was major debate last fall over masks in schools, even prompting the creation of a Facebook group that was intended to show for support board members who faced pushback.

One of two incumbents up for re-election on the Holmen Board of Education this year, Anita Jagodzinski, will not seek another term. Vice president Rebecca Rieber will run to keep her seat, and three newcomers are throwing their hats in the ring to try and snag the two seats available.

But not every board is seeing a rush of new faces interested in the job. In Onalaska and West Salem only one newcomer is running for a seat, and the remainder are incumbents.

One current West Salem Board of Education member, Ken Schlimgen, will not seek another term and, like La Crosse's Lee, is instead running for the La Crosse County Board.

The entire Onalaska Board of Education leadership team is up for re-election this year and all but clerk Brian Haefs is running again.

Most of the area school board races will not require a primary because of the number of candidates in the running and will instead appear only on the April 5 ballot this spring. For more voting information, visit MyVote.wi.gov.

Here is a list of candidates running for area school boards:

La Crosse Board of Education

A Feb. 15 primary will be held for the race to fill three spots on the La Crosse Board of Education. These seats have three-year terms.

Katie Berkedal

Dawn Comeau (i)

Merideth Garcia

Juan F. Jimenez (i)

Kimberly Krejchik

Mary LaMothe

Kent Stein

Jake Williams

Onalaska Board of Education

This race will appear on the April 5 ballot. There are three seats open and members serve three-year terms.

Ann Garrity (i)

Mark Cassellius (i)

Shawn McAlister (i)

Erik Archer

Holmen Board of Education

This race will appear on the April 5 ballot. There are two seats open and members serve three-year terms.

Barbara Wuensch

Chad Updike

Josh Neumann

Rebecca Rieber (i)

West Salem Board of Education

This race will appear on the April 5 ballot. There are three seats open and members serve three-year terms.

Tom Grosskopf (i)

Bob Minard

Sean Gavaghan (i)

