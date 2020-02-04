Private school voucher window opens: St. Matthew's in Stoddard among schools now offering vouchers through state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We’re excited about getting a chance to be a blessing to our families more and more and to hopefully new families, too,” said James Otto, the administrator at Saint Matthew’s. Vouchers, he said, became feasible for the school after state lawmakers passed a bill permitting combined school agreements.

These agreements allow Saint Matthew’s and other small private schools to accept voucher students from any grade, instead of just early childhood grades.

“There are sizable costs with a program like this, and it’s hard to get started when you’re small and have so few feeder grades,” said Otto, who noted that many of the school’s existing families are eligible for vouchers. “We’re hoping this will relieve that burden for some of our existing families, and if it also helps families that have, up to now, never seen this as a possibility, that’s another benefit."

Supporters of the voucher program say it provides choices to families that would otherwise have few. These are families, they say, who struggle to afford private school tuition and whose children might be having a difficult time in public school.