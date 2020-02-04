Private school voucher window opens: St. Matthew's in Stoddard among schools now offering vouchers through state

La Crosse area families hoping to send their children to private school at no cost to them have until mid-April to file their paperwork.
The Wisconsin Parental School Choice Program, which provides taxpayer-funded vouchers to families that fall below certain income levels, opened its application window on Monday. Now through April 16, families can apply to any of the seven area private schools participating in the program.
They are:
- Aquinas Catholic Schools in La Crosse
- Luther High School in Onalaska
- Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School in Onalaska
- Coulee Christian School in West Salem
- Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran School in Sparta
- Saint Patrick School in Sparta
- And Saint Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran School in Stoddard.
Application materials can be found on each school’s website.
Created in 2013, the statewide voucher program has proved increasingly popular, with more schools and more students signing up each year.
In La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties, the number of students enrolled through the program jumped from 213 last school year to 365 this year, a 71% increase.
That trend is expected to continue in 2020-21, after leaders at Saint Matthew’s in Stoddard opted in.
“We’re excited about getting a chance to be a blessing to our families more and more and to hopefully new families, too,” said James Otto, the administrator at Saint Matthew’s. Vouchers, he said, became feasible for the school after state lawmakers passed a bill permitting combined school agreements.
These agreements allow Saint Matthew’s and other small private schools to accept voucher students from any grade, instead of just early childhood grades.
“There are sizable costs with a program like this, and it’s hard to get started when you’re small and have so few feeder grades,” said Otto, who noted that many of the school’s existing families are eligible for vouchers. “We’re hoping this will relieve that burden for some of our existing families, and if it also helps families that have, up to now, never seen this as a possibility, that’s another benefit."
Supporters of the voucher program say it provides choices to families that would otherwise have few. These are families, they say, who struggle to afford private school tuition and whose children might be having a difficult time in public school.
Often, students who receive vouchers can get a full ride. Tuition is instead drawn from the local school district’s allotment of state dollars. The district is then allowed to include voucher students in its enrollment count, which is used to determine how much funding the district receives from the state.
The program also has its share of detractors.
They argue that the vouchers funnel students and money away from public schools, which are left with a choice between cutting costs or seeking additional funding through referenda.
In his budget proposal last year, Gov. Tony Evers tried to reverse this trend by freezing the number of available vouchers. That effort was quickly defeated by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Talk of scaling back the program has not discouraged private schools from signing up. In total, 286 schools opted into the statewide program for the coming school year — 32 more than last year.
"It's good for public and private schools to work together in this way," Otto said. "Our school is not the right choice for every family, and public school is not the right choice for every family. With that balance, our state can stay strong."
