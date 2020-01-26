Prof's podcast tackles deep thoughts: Song Chen hopes to engage minds with 'La Crosse Thinkers' podcast

He comes in with an outline of seven or eight questions, ends up asking only three or four, but manages to have a deep and wide-ranging conversation that runs 90 minutes or longer. The podcast is at its best, he said, when the conversation flows freely.

“We don’t want to put any pressure on people,” he said. “Even if we make a mistake, the worst thing that will happen is we go in and correct it the next time.”

Chen still hopes to turn the podcast over to his students, so they can engage in the same kind of intellectual conversations that inspired the project in the first place. He’d also like to create a campus club, he said, whose sole purpose is facilitating deep, philosophical conversations.

And while he expects the podcast to remain UW-L-centric — he is already teasing an episode in which Joe Gow discusses his vegan lifestyle — he also sees opportunities to expand it.

“I didn’t want to limit myself to the university or just interviewing professors — that’s why I called it ‘La Crosse Thinkers,’ ” he said. “It’s difficult to find someone who wants to share something deep, whether it’s about themselves or something they’re an expert in. I want to build a community of people who like talking about this stuff, like I do.”

“There have been a couple episodes where I went in thinking, ‘Oh, this one is going to be boring.’ But they’ve all been really interesting. These are great professors, so they’re used to teaching in a fun or interesting way.” Song Chen, UW-L professor and host of the “La Crosse Thinkers” podcast

