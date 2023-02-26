Chloe Seelig, Stacy Wateski and Mariah Williamson are looking forward to the start of the Western Technical College semester next month.

Seelig is continuing studies in the mechanical design program. Wateski and Williamson are starting classes, with Wateski completing in-home child care licensing and Williamson starting a work study position in the computer engineering technology program.

The trio are also excited for their new apartment through the Landlord Mitigation Program — their shot at stable housing while moving past criminal conviction and substance abuse.

“Although it’s becoming more of a common thing for people to be addicts, there’s still a huge stigma around it and you’re still looked at through a different lens by landlords,” said Wateski. “Not just that, but that’s something that us as addicts internalize as well. And that makes us less confident in what we’re doing.”

Jess Beck is also starting classes at Western next month, planning to study in the human services program. Beck is looking for a safer place for her son, Graysyn, her convictions old enough to finally qualify for public housing through the city and county.

“We’re all doing our best, we’re doing great, and we’re pushing forward, but we keep hitting these blocks,” said Beck, who plans to study in the human services program. “Roadblock after roadblock after roadblock.”

Beck, Seelig, Wateski and Williamson have been working with Project Proven, a Western reentry program that provides an array of services for individuals transitioning from jail back into the community. All four are involved with a variety of weekly groups through the program, and Beck, Seelig and Williamson with work study jobs through the program.

“With a lot of our reentry groups, job club, rec club, tech club, leadership group, there’s generally something we do,” said Project Proven manager Colin Walsh. “But at the end of the day what we’re doing is creating a sense of belonging, a safe place to be.”

Through an approach centered on helping individuals fulfill basic needs, Walsh has seen more people in Project Proven begin pursuing careers through Western, with more than 50 in college classes and 16 starting a set of general classes next month.

“If you look at my record, it’s not pretty — but not who I am now, and I wouldn’t be able to do that without the support of everyone I have now in my life,” said Williamson. “You need support.”

As part of Project Proven’s leadership group, Beck, Seelig, Wateski and Williamson participated in the creation of the Landlord Mitigation Program, an attempt to ease landlord’s concerns about renting to those with poor rental histories.

Now, Seelig, Wateski and Williamson, who have struggled to find housing, are in the process of finding homes through the program.

In addition to an opportunity to find better housing, the group hopes the Landlord Mitigation Program can bring more attention to relationships between the criminal system, addiction and homelessness.

“If there were better ways in the community to actually move forward with less roadblocks and more support, with people that understood, there would be a higher recovery rate in La Crosse, less relapse,” said Seelig.

Project Proven’s leadership group already helps push through reforms, such as free phone calls starting this year in the La Crosse County Jail. Last year its members took aim at expanding housing options for those with imperfect rental histories and criminal records.

“When you’re in recovery and you’re trying so hard to change your life and be a different person and to make the right decisions,” said Seelig, “too many of those roadblocks and the extra ones that get thrown in when you are in the situation that we’re in make it extra hard to move forward.”

Barriers to housing

In Wisconsin, there are no laws prohibiting denying a rental application because of the applicant’s criminal background. Guidelines set in 2016 by the Department of Housing and Urban Development allow landlords to deny applications based on a client’s criminal convictions if there is a “substantial, legitimate, nondiscriminatory interest.”

Given the low vacancy rate in La Crosse and rising housing costs across the country, local landlords can be more selective with candidates, making it difficult for applicants with any disruptions in their rental histories, said Brian Sampson, the city’s homeless services coordinator.

“It’s a lot of disappointment when it comes to constantly reaching out and looking and getting hopes up and then never really getting through,” said Seelig. “We got really lucky with Colin offering to represent us for the Landlord Mitigation Program though, because without that I don’t think we would have had as open of an opportunity.”

While making personal, work and academic progress, Beck, Seelig, Williamson and Wateski have struggled to find housing due to their prior convictions.

Beck couldn’t find housing and last year was homeless on the street, having to leave La Crosse for Madison for shelter and treatment.

Returning to La Crosse, Beck found a landlord willing to rent to her despite her record. But the downtown apartment building is not a safe place for her 1-year-old son to grow up in or for her to continue her recovery.

“I really don’t have a choice because I had to take what was offered to me because I have a baby and I couldn’t be homeless on the street for him,” said Beck. “And when you’re homeless on the streets you’re more susceptible to relapse than you are if you have a place.”

Low-income housing through the city and county is only available for those with convictions older than three years — something Beck found out only after appealing the denial of her application.

Three years after her conviction and more than two years sober, Beck now qualifies for public housing, but was told she will likely still need to appeal a denial of her application to get a spot.

Seelig and Williamson both live in transitional housing, and along with Wateski, are looking for an apartment together through the Landlord Mitigation Program.

While acknowledging the role transitioning houses play, living there for extended periods can be challenging, Seelig said. Policy mandates that residents wear GPS monitors, and it can be difficult to live closely with those just starting their recovery.

Williamson, who lives in an emergency shelter for sober women recovering from substance abuse, cannot invite guests over. “It gets very lonely,” said Williamson, in the computer engineering technology program.

“I have a little bit more independence,” said Wateski, who moved out of a transitioning house to live with her mother. “But still, I don’t like being alone.”

Loneliness is harder to process when trying to move past incarceration and drug use, Seelig and Wateski explained. In an apartment, the three hope to support each other as they continue their studies at Western, activities with Project Proven and their recovery.

Addressing landlords’ concerns

The leadership group last year discussed the concerns landlords may have about renting to felons, conceiving ideas incentivize landlords to consider renting to those with personal support from local agencies such as Project Proven.

“We know that it’s a risk to rent to people with lives or that have led unstable lives in the past. We recognize that risk and we want people to feel comfortable,” said Seelig.

The students’ concerns arose last summer, when the city was again grappling with the issue of homelessness.

When Sampson brought together landlords and service agencies to discuss the needs and rights of both landlords and tenants, Project Proven was among them. Together, the group worked to create a tool to ease the hesitancy to rent to tenants without strong rental histories. The product was the Landlord Mitigation Program, which drew on documents prepared years before by the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness and similar policies in other cities across the country.

Through the two-year program, a service organization represents a tenant with poor rental history or a background that often leads to an application denial, including a criminal conviction.

The service agency promises to work with the applicants to set goals and help them access services; meanwhile, the agency explains to the landlord the barriers applicants face. During the lease agreement, a dedicated member of the agency will continue to provide regular support to tenants and streamline communication with the landlord.

The lease is insured for up to two months of back rent, and if damage to the unit exceeds the security deposit, landlords can apply for up to $5,000 from the city, funded by the La Crosse Community Foundation.

“The hope is that nothing would go wrong and it would be a great lease agreement,” said Walsh. “This could maybe open up the door and break down that stigma. Not everybody is the same; just because that person was not a good tenant doesn’t mean this person who was in jail is going to be a poor tenant.”

The program currently has funding for 10 units, regardless of the number of residents, with one formerly homeless mother officially finding housing through the program.

Sampson said that outreach is happening constantly. “This is a great tool to have in our toolbelt, it’s not going to be something that ends homelessness itself, but it can be one piece to the larger puzzle,” said Sampson.

As they wait for applications to go through, Seelig, Wateski and Williamson agreed that it would have been difficult to apply for an apartment without the support of Project Proven staff, from help with the application to assistance with starting classes and finding work study positions.

“I hope that goes to show that us recovering addicts and felons have support of people who actually believe in us,” said Beck. “We would like these landlords to have an open mind that this program is going to work and the people in it are going to succeed. Their minds are set on succeeding.”

