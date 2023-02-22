State Road Elementary students, under supervision from Viterbo biology students raced Madagascar hissing cockroaches yesterday afternoon as part of an after school STEM lab organized by parent volunteers.

More than just a fun event for both college and elementary school students, Viterbo staff saw an opportunity to increase children's care for insects and the environment.

"We know that if students develop a relationship with insects, bugs, they're more likely to want to protect them in our natural environment, and we know that bugs and insects play an important role in our ecosystem," said Jamie O'Neill, Viterbo event planner and outreach coordinator.

Second and third graders had the opportunity to hold several insects, but Madagascar hissing cockroaches, known for the sound males make blowing air through their backs, stole the show in a series of races, where students guided the insects down a course by gently pushing them.

"Some bugs you typically have a hard time finding out in the wild, so its good to give [kids] exposure to different things," said Ben Fleuchaus, a Viterbo biology-chemistry major. "You're probably not going to find a Madagascar cockroach out there."

Viterbo biology professor Ted Wilson introduced the students to the Madagascar hissing beetles in his class, where students observe how different factors change the cockroaches social behaviors.

"They're great for outreach, because they're a showy insect, they're also safe to handle, and they also have interesting behaviors," said Wilson.

Avrie Nesbit, Viterbo neuroscience major, described the cockroaches as "sassy," but had no problem handling the insects.

"I used to play with bugs all the time as a kid," said Nesbit. "So they don't bug me."

Viterbo students shared facts about other creatures, including that the pill bug, commonly called the "rollie pollie," is not an insect, but a crustacean related to crabs, and the bess beetle makes a kissing sound when rubbing its legs.

"As a kid, obviously you want to explore and go outside a lot. So knowing more about bugs definitely encourages that," said Keenan Hass, Viterbo biology major.

Wilson hoped the insect show would provide young children with positive experiences and opinions, echoed by the undergraduate students leading the event.

"A lot of kids are really scared of bugs," said Ben Lisak, Viterbo biology major. "Showing them this will give more of an appreciation of them."

Insects fill numerous important roles in the environment, including eating plants or other insects, "recycling" decaying material and pollinating flowers, Wilson said, but the professor finds in his field research that the number of insect species, or biodiversity, is lower in areas developed by humans, and notes that many important pollinating insects are endangered.

"One of my goals is to instill that idea of wonder and curiosity in people, in the community," said Wilson. "Raising awareness so that we help preserve the diversity in our planet is another great role these demonstrations have."

The insect show was a collaboration between the State Road Elementary parent teacher organization, which wanted to engage students with hands-on science activities after school and the Viterbo biology department, looking to expand community outreach events.

Students and staff are hoping to hold the insect show again at Viterbo and other local schools.