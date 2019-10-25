Building schools and providing choices.
Those are the things Superintendent Randy Nelson is most proud of in his near-decade as superintendent of the La Crosse school district, a tenure that will end with his retirement in June.
“This is something I’ve been pondering for quite some time, just in terms of the longevity of my career,” Nelson said Friday. “When I look at the institution and what’s happening in the district, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and the things we’ve been able to build on. Now, I think it’s time for someone else to come in and move the needle.”
Nelson, 59, joined the La Crosse district in 2008 as the associate superintendent of instruction. Before that, he was the director of curriculum and instruction for Rochester (Minn.) Public Schools.
In 2011, the school board tapped Nelson to replace outgoing Superintendent Jerry Kember, and the Cambridge, Minn., native wasted no time leaving his mark on the district.
In his second year on the job, Nelson helped push through a $15.7 million referendum to construct Northside Elementary School, the district’s first new building in decades. Northside replaced the aging Roosevelt and Franklin elementary schools, and gave families on La Crosse’s north side a state-of-the-art facility.
More recently, the district purchased a downtown bar and music venue, The Brickhouse, intending for it to be the new home of the La Crosse Design Institute and 7 Rivers Community High School.
“We were really excited for Northside Elementary School and this notion of bringing two schools together into one. It worked tremendously for a lot of people,” Nelson said. “We’re also really excited to have over 100 of our high school students downtown. From a bricks and mortar standpoint, those have been really important pieces for us.”
Under Nelson, the district has also worked to give students and families more options when choosing a school.
Hamilton and Northside adopted year-round calendars designed to prevent students from regressing academically over the summer.
The district also created or built upon a handful of school academies — health science, construction, engineering — so that students would have a tailored experience.
“We believe that one size does not fit all, and that’s a philosophy that goes back decades in this district,” Nelson said. “The academies play a significant role in helping us work on some sort of plan for every child, to make sure that each child has a spot and is recognized and is noticed. That doesn’t always happen in other districts.”
You have free articles remaining.
Nelson said he has been contending with budget and facility questions raised by the district's steadily falling enrollment, and that the new superintendent will have to face those issues head-on.
“When you have declining enrollment and revenue going down, you also have aging buildings that will need to be addressed,” he said. “And how do you maintain strong and comprehensive programs, and choices for students and parents, at a time when enrollment is down?”
At the moment, however, the district’s focus is identifying Nelson’s successor.
Mark White, director of human resources for the district, said school board members will discuss the search-and-replacement process during Monday's meeting.
It will be up to the board to determine whether the district will use a search firm and when exactly a hire will be made.
White did say that Nelson’s announcement leaves the district plenty of time to make a decision. A successor should be named sometime in the spring, he said.
As for Nelson, retiring does not mean withdrawing from his prominent place in the community.
He and his wife, Lynn, a retired teacher, will continue living in La Crosse. And Nelson said he’s considering opportunities in “the private sector and the education sector.”
“My plan right now is to sit for a while, just enjoy not having the weight of constant, 24/7 decision-making,” he said. “But our intent is to be here, to continue serving the community in ways we’re passionate about.”
1969: La Crosse Longfellow Junior High
1970: La Crosse Central High School
1971: Jefferson Elementary School
1972: La Crosse Logan Junior High School
1973: La Crosse Central High School
1974: National merit scholars
1975: La Crosse Central High School
1976: La Crosse Logan High School
1977: Smith Valley School
1978: Onalaska Northern Hill Elementary School
1979: Summit Elementary School
1980: Fauver Hills Elementary School
1981: Caledonia High School
1982: La Crosse elementary schools
1983: Emerson Elementary School
1984: Holmen High School
1985: Sparta Elementary School
1986: Onalaska School District
1987: Onalaska Luther High School
1988: Holmen Evergreen Elementary School
1989: Logan High School
1990: Onalaska High School
1991: Holmen High School
1992: La Crosse School District
1993: La Crosse School District
1994: La Crosse School District
1995: La Crosse School District
1996: La Crosse Central High School
1997: La Crosse high schools
1998: La Crosse Aquinas High School
1999: La Crosse Central High School
2000: Onalaska Irving Pertzsch Elementary School
2001: La Crosse Logan Middle School
2002: La Crosse Franklin Elementary School
2003: Holmen High School
2004: La Crosse high school students
2005: Onalaska High School
2006: La Crosse Central High School
2007: Holmen High School
2008: La Crosse Central High School
2009: Holmen Sand Lake Elementary School
2010: Sparta High School
2011: Onalaska Eagle Bluff Elementary School
2012: La Crosse Logan High School
2013: Onalaska Irving Pertzsch Elementary School
2014: Roosevelt Elementary School
2015: La Crosse Central High School
2016: West Salem High School
2017: Northside Elementary School
2018: La Crosse Central High School
2019: La Crosse Central High School
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.