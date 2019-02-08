Some University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students will pay higher tuition next school year.
The UW Board of Regents on Friday approved tuition hikes for undergraduate and graduate students across the UW System.
At UW-L, tuition for out-of-state undergrads will climb from $14,968 to $15,118, a 1 percent increase. Out-of-state undergrad tuition was also raised at the Green Bay, Milwaukee, Parkside, Stevens Point and Whitewater campuses.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin residents attending grad school at UW-L will also see a 1 percent increase, from $8,427 to $8,511. The Eau Claire, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Parkside, Stevens Point and Whitewater campuses will see their own increases.
Tuition for UW-L’s in-state undergrads -- which has been frozen since 2013 -- and out-of-state grad students will not change, except for select grad programs. Those include physical therapy, occupational therapy and the physician assistant program.
The increases will net UW-L more than $100,000 in additional revenue, the school says.
