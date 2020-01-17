Rep. Ron Kind backs measure to protect defrauded students; resolution seeks to block Betsy DeVos' policy proposal

Rep. Ron Kind is backing a resolution meant to protect students who have been deceived and defrauded by their college.
The House on Thursday approved a resolution that would block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rewriting of the borrower defense rule — a rewriting that DeVos detractors say would place undue legal burden on defrauded students.
Kind is a co-sponsor of the resolution, which is treated much like a bill, and which is expected to go before the Senate after President Trump’s impeachment trial.
“Over the last few years, predatory colleges have abruptly shut down, leaving students with crushing debt and none of the job opportunities they were promised,” Kind, D-La Crosse, said in a statement. “These students were defrauded and deserve relief, but Secretary DeVos is turning them away. Instead of holding these predatory institutions accountable and helping these borrowers, DeVos is making it harder for students to seek relief and shifting the costs onto the taxpayers.”
The borrower defense rule has been on the books for decades, although it was seldom discussed or used until 2015, when for-profit Corinthian Colleges Inc. collapsed after numerous investigations and lawsuits.
Corinthian, which operated dozens of campuses across the United States and Canada, was found by federal investigators to have inflated its job-placement rates in an attempt to dupe students.
Under President Obama, students could seek relief as a group after instances of widespread fraud by a college, such as the Corinthian case.
DeVos has since rewritten that 2016 rule, which is still in place though not being enforced, in a way that would require students to seek relief individually.
Her rewrite would also lower the cap for how much the federal government can spend on loan forgiveness, limit the types of misconduct that could trigger a pay out, and require students to provide additional documentation that they were defrauded.
“We cannot tolerate fraud in higher education, nor can we tolerate furiously giving away taxpayer money to those who have submitted a false claim or aren’t eligible for relief,” DeVos said in December. “This new methodology treats students fairly and ensures that taxpayers who did not go to college or who faithfully paid off their student loans do not shoulder student loan costs for those who didn’t suffer harm.”
As Democrats and Republicans quarrel over a potential rule change, DeVos is refusing to enforce the current standard, delaying relief decisions for more than 200,000 people who say they were defrauded by for-profit colleges.
DeVos’ rewriting would take effect in July.
Trump has indicated he will veto the competing congressional resolution should it reach his desk.
