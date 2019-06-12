The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has shot down the $83 million second phase of UW-La Crosse’s Prairie Springs Science Center.
On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled committee approved a capital budget proposal that includes roughly $1 billion for the UW System, but it leaves out the science building and residence hall renovations that UW-L officials have been clamoring for.
Republicans outnumbered Democrats in the 12-4 party-line vote.
“I’m greatly disappointed that the second phase of the UW-L Prairie Springs Science Center was not included in the Republicans’ proposal,” Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, said in a statement. “The science program at UW-L is one of the best in the system, with enrollment … growing 23% over the last 10 years. The Republican plan is a missed opportunity to invest in our science students.”
UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow, who has stressed the importance of replacing Cowley and the benefits of Prairie Springs phase two, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Touring Cowley with state lawmakers and UW officials last month, Gow said the 1960s-era building had outlived its usefulness.
“For its time, this was state of the art,” he said. “Now we need something that’s state of the art for 2020, for the next 50 years.”
In addition to the science building, Republicans balked at a proposal to renovate and expand UW-L’s Coate and Sanford residence halls. Gov. Tony Evers had included all of these projects in his capital budget proposal.
But it was not all bad news for UW-L.
The committee approved maintenance work at Graff Main Hall and the construction of a $49 million field house, a project that would be funded through student fees.
Altogether, the committee’s $1.9 billion capital budget proposal is more than double what was passed for the 2017-19 biennium.
Apart from the UW-L projects that fell off the list, Billings said the proposal is “a first step to ensure our state facilities are functional and safe for the public.”
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
Prairie Springs Science Center
With the coming of spring semester, the new UW-La Crosse Student Union is being used for the first time by students . The 204,287-square-foot …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.