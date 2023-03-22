The Seven Rivers Regional robotics competition will be at the La Crosse Center on March 29-April 1, while the Minnesota North Star Regional robotics competition will be held at the La Crosse Center March 23-26.

Under strict rules, with limited time and resources, FIRST Robotics Competition teams use technology to build and program industrial-sized robots to play a themed field game in an action-packed alliance format. It’s as close to real-world engineering as a student can get. Each team develops a brand, raises funds to meet its goals, and works to promote STEM in the local community.

Project-based, hands-on FIRST programs introduce students to engineering and coding in an engaging, inclusive and creative after-school or in-class learning environment where students work collaboratively to solve an annual robotics challenge centered around a yearly theme.

Boosted by a million-strong global community of students, mentors, educators, volunteers, sponsors and alumni in over 100 countries, their PreK-12 programs are designed to inspire innovation and help young people build a better future.