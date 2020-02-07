Robotics event is next month at UW-La Crosse

The upcoming 7 Rivers Region Economic Indicators event will look at the use and impact of robotics and artificial intelligence in the La Crosse area.

Artificial intelligence, AI, is being used to solve problems in a wide range of fields -- everything from agriculture to medicine.

During the event, UW-La Crosse professor TJ Brooks will share his insights on the emerging world of AI. He will be joined by a panel of business and medical professionals who will explain how robotics and AI affect the way companies make decisions.

The event is scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in The Bluffs room inside the UW-L Student Union. Breakfast will be served at 7, and the program will begin at 7:20. The event is expected to conclude by 9.

The cost to attend is $25, and because seating is limited, registration is required by March 2. To register, visit economicindicatorsspring2020.eventbrite.com.

Economic Indicators is a regional business forum sponsored by State Bank Financial in collaboration with the UW-L College of Business Administration and the La Crosse Tribune.

The event is coordinated by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-L.

For more information, contact the center at sbdc@uwlax.edu or 608-785-8782.