Viterbo University has unveiled its new welcome center -- a place meant to instill a good first impression in prospective students and families.
“We wanted to show hospitality and have a one-stop area for students who are interested in an education at Viterbo,” Glena Temple, university president, said at the open house Tuesday. “We know the first impression makes a difference, and that impression is made quickly. When families come here, we want it to be a good one.”
The $2 million welcome center occupies the first floor of the Reinhart Center -- complete with six meeting rooms and eight additional offices; a remodeled, multipurpose classroom; and a lounge with seating around a fireplace.
The project was funded almost entirely by private donors, with a lead gift from Festival Foods owners Dave, Barb and Mark Skogen. The Skogen Family Welcome Center, as the space is officially called, bears their name.
“The Welcome Center is designed to have that welcoming atmosphere families are looking for when deciding if Viterbo University will offer the quality of education and wonderful experience they want for their children,” Barb Skogen, a member of the Viterbo board of trustees, said in a prepared statement. “I am very impressed with the dedication of the faculty and staff at Viterbo. The students graduate from the university with a guarantee of success. I am proud to be a part of their success story, and our family was happy to support this important project.”
Michelle Kronfeld, Viterbo’s vice president for enrollment management, said she hopes the university receives an upward tick in enrollment due to the new center. But that’s not why it was built.
Kronfeld said the university’s various admissions departments -- undergraduate, graduate, military, adult -- will benefit from working under one roof. Before, they were scattered around campus.
“It’s great having the whole team together with a centralized front door,” she said. “Now, prospective students can meet with coaches, faculty and admissions reps, and it’ll happen right here.”
To make room for the center, crews remodeled both Temple’s old office and a large board room on the building’s east side.
Temple’s office is now on the first floor of the Fine Arts Center, which underwent its own renovations -- about $1 million worth -- this summer. Changes include a revamped box office and cosmetic upgrades.
