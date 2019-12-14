Ron and Jane Rada to receive honorary doctorates from UW-La Crosse

A UW-La Crosse power couple.

Those who know Ron and Jane Rada say the pair would cringe at such a label — it’s too much, they would say, and it doesn’t reflect their down-to-earth sensibilities.

But when it comes to UW-L, powerful and transformative are exactly what Ron and Jane have been.

“They both have this collective thought process and a collective vision for moving UW-L forward,” said Roger Haro, associate dean of the College of Science and Health. Haro was one of several school officials who recommended that Ron and Jane receive honorary doctorates from the university. That will happen at Sunday’s winter commencement.

“Ron and Jane are both so committed to this institution and this community,” Haro said. “This award is well-deserved.”

Ron’s career at UW-L spanned three decades and included time as a professor, director of the River Studies Center, associate dean of the College of Science and Allied Health and interim provost. After retiring in 2006, he served as an unofficial volunteer under three chancellors and remained closely involved with the River Studies Center.