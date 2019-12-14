Ron and Jane Rada to receive honorary doctorates from UW-La Crosse

A UW-La Crosse power couple.
Those who know Ron and Jane Rada say the pair would cringe at such a label — it’s too much, they would say, and it doesn’t reflect their down-to-earth sensibilities.
But when it comes to UW-L, powerful and transformative are exactly what Ron and Jane have been.
“They both have this collective thought process and a collective vision for moving UW-L forward,” said Roger Haro, associate dean of the College of Science and Health. Haro was one of several school officials who recommended that Ron and Jane receive honorary doctorates from the university. That will happen at Sunday’s winter commencement.
“Ron and Jane are both so committed to this institution and this community,” Haro said. “This award is well-deserved.”
Ron’s career at UW-L spanned three decades and included time as a professor, director of the River Studies Center, associate dean of the College of Science and Allied Health and interim provost. After retiring in 2006, he served as an unofficial volunteer under three chancellors and remained closely involved with the River Studies Center.
Jane was a longtime business instructor at Western Technical College and has been a devoted volunteer at Gundersen Health System. She was on the UW-L Foundation Board of Directors from 1995 to 2004 and currently serves as an emeritus director.
Together, they created the Rada Distinguished Alumnus Award, which recognizes more recent alumni who have achieved professional distinction and taken part in humanitarian activities.
Ron and Jane declined an interview about their honorary doctorates, but did provide a statement.
“We are humbled and honored by this recognition and grateful for our careers in higher education,” they said. “It has been a privilege to serve both UW-L and the community. UW-L holds a special place in our hearts, and La Crosse is a special place to call home.”
As reluctant as the Radas are to talk about themselves, their friends and former colleagues are more than willing.
Betsy Morgan, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said the degrees are a testament to the Radas’ longevity and leadership. To earn an honorary degree, Morgan said, someone must have a distinguished, impactful career and then replicate that impact in retirement.
It’s a feat few people can manage.
“Ron and Jane are extraordinarily service-oriented individuals,” she said. “They’ve served not just UW-L but the overall community and region throughout their lifetimes here. The criteria for an honorary degree is so high, in that you essentially need to have a second career when you’re retired. Ron and Jane have done that.”
The Radas have been strong proponents of the kind of hands-on learning that is becoming increasingly common in all subjects, but especially the sciences.
They’ve supported the UW-L Foundation’s Margins of Excellence program, which provides funding for students and faculty to conduct experiential research.
And they were instrumental in building the UW-L River Studies Center into what it is today: a world-class institution that has hosted a pair of high-profile international conferences in recent years.
To Haro, who met Ron and Jane in the mid-1990s, the Radas’ impact on local education is trumped only by the impact they have had on the people around them.
“They’re community people, but they’re also very private people who want to stay out of the limelight,” he said. "I’ve learned a lot from just watching their poise and generosity and humbleness over the years. It’s always nice to see, and it’s reassuring at a time when not many people are like that.”