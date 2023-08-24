Saint Mary's executive vice president and chief financial officer Benjamin Murray will leave the university in October to become the CFO for Minneapolis Institute for Art, according to a press release.

Murray currently leads the finance, human resources, IT, institutional effectiveness, facilities planning and campus operations teams and has been with the school for 12 years.

He also earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Saint Mary's.

“As a proud alumnus, it has been an honor to serve Saint Mary’s University and to advance its Lasallian Catholic mission in Minnesota and beyond,” Murray said in the release. “I would like to thank (Saint Mary's president) Father (James) Burns, the board of trustees and my colleagues across the university for their hard work and dedication as they have inspired and strengthened me through both times of challenge and celebration.”

“We are very happy for Ben as he begins this exciting next chapter in his vocational journey,” Burns said in the release. “At the same time, we will greatly miss the personal integrity, honesty and loyalty he brought to his work, along with his sincerity in his relationships. He has been a thoughtful leader, a superb planner and an excellent communicator.

“His financial acumen and unwavering commitment to our mission and vision will also be sorely missed. It goes without saying that during perhaps the most challenging time in higher education, his steady and principled leadership was an integral part of Saint Mary’s ability to generate growth and financial sustainability through strategic plan alignment.”

The release says that Murry will work closely with the Saint Mary's leadership and finance team until he leaves in October.