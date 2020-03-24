You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scholarships available to education degree seekers
0 comments

Scholarships available to education degree seekers

{{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association will accept scholarship applications until May 1. 

Any Monroe County public high school graduate who has been accepted into the College of Education at an accredited college or university is invited to apply for the $500 MCAREA Scholarship.

Application information is available from the guidance offices of Brookwood, Cashton, Sparta and Tomah high schools.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News