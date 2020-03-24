Scholarships available to education degree seekers

The Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association will accept scholarship applications until May 1.
Any Monroe County public high school graduate who has been accepted into the College of Education at an accredited college or university is invited to apply for the $500 MCAREA Scholarship.
Application information is available from the guidance offices of Brookwood, Cashton, Sparta and Tomah high schools.
