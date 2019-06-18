The La Crosse public school board has approved the hiring of a new director of elementary education and two new school principals.
Shelley Shirel will be the School District of La Crosse’s new director of elementary education, with a focus on closing achievement and opportunity gaps and ensuring equity in elementary services, preschool through fifth grade.
Shirel spent the past nine years as the principal of Spence Elementary School in La Crosse and as the district’s supervisor of high-performance learning. She has a master's degree in professional development from UW-La Crosse.
“Every child has the ability to be successful, and as educators, it is our responsibility to help them reach their full potential,” Shirel said. “I believe in being a servant leader, focusing on the needs of others, acknowledging their perspectives, and supporting them in accomplishing their goals. This leads to engagement, increases trust, and helps us to build stronger relationships and a powerful sense of community.”
Matt Kitzerow has been selected as the new principal of Longfellow Middle School. He taught seven years at Longfellow before spending the past year as the dean of students at Logan Middle School. He has a master's degree in professional development from UW-La Crosse.
“My years of teaching in Milwaukee and La Crosse have given me insight, training and experience in meeting the unique needs of students with diverse backgrounds,” Kitzerow said. “I will work on equity within our schools not as an add-on program, but a redistribution of supports for all students.”
Jacquelyn Lyga joins the district as the new principal of State Road Elementary School. Lyga comes to La Crosse from the School District of Bangor, where she spent the past eight years as the principal of Bangor Elementary School. She has a master's degree in guidance and counseling from UW-Stout.
“To help students be successful, we have to believe we can be successful and we must care deeply about the work on a day-to-day basis,” Lyga said. “I believe in the power of teachers. I will work with them to be the best they can so they can help students be at their best as well.”
Shirel, Kitzerow and Lyga will begin their new roles on July 1.
“These three leaders are incredibly strong advocates for students,” Superintendent Randy Nelson said. “They all share a student-centered approach, keeping student success at the forefront of all decision-making. They join an amazing family of educators in our district that will continue our tradition of excellence and ensure quality, equitable and innovative educational opportunities for all of our students.”
