School District of La Crosse extending virtual learning through Oct. 3, future learning modes to be determined using COVID-19 risk assessment matrix

Effective Oct. 1, the School District of La Crosse will be using the Harvard Global Health Institute guidance for schools to determine how instruction is provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, public K-12 schools are using a virtual learning platform, a format that is set to extend through at least Oct. 3. The determination of when or if classes will resume in person will follow an HGHI-modeled “decision matrix.” This matrix assesses risk level based on factors including case rate and whether local COVID-19 conditions are improving.
Starting Monday, the School District of La Crosse will provide a weekly update on Wednesdays about the COVID-19 conditions in La Crosse County and the anticipated future learning mode for students. Weekly updates will post on the district’s website and Facebook page.
Classrooms and schools will move to virtual learning for a period of time if a significant percentage of students are absent for COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, with the percentage be determined in coordination with the La Crosse County Health Department.
Classrooms and schools may also be closed as a result of staffing shortages that prevent safe operations or the inability to conduct contact tracing by the following day.
Schools will maintain a two-week stability period before moving to a more or less restrictive learning environment unless ordered to shut down by the state or county health department. Starting Sept. 23, the district will provide information on the anticipated mode of learning after the two-week period.
School district officials Friday evening noted the metrics and numbers reported by the La Crosse County Health Department for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 indicate that a virtual learning format is necessary for safety at this time.
Primary metrics for that period included:
- Seven-day average case rate: 21.3/100,000 (orange zone)
- Seven-day average positive test ratio: 18.2 (red zone)
Secondary metrics included:
- Seven-day origin close contact percentage: 59.2% (red)
- Case rate trend: Increasing (borderline red)
From Aug. 28 through Sept. 5, the School District of La Crosse reported four positive cases of COVID-19 in the district, and three close contacts of a positive case among school district members.
