School District of La Crosse extending virtual learning through Oct. 3, future learning modes to be determined using COVID-19 risk assessment matrix

Effective Oct. 1, the School District of La Crosse will be using the Harvard Global Health Institute guidance for schools to determine how instruction is provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, public K-12 schools are using a virtual learning platform, a format that is set to extend through at least Oct. 3. The determination of when or if classes will resume in person will follow an HGHI-modeled “decision matrix.” This matrix assesses risk level based on factors including case rate and whether local COVID-19 conditions are improving.

Starting Monday, the School District of La Crosse will provide a weekly update on Wednesdays about the COVID-19 conditions in La Crosse County and the anticipated future learning mode for students. Weekly updates will post on the district’s website and Facebook page.

Classrooms and schools will move to virtual learning for a period of time if a significant percentage of students are absent for COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, with the percentage be determined in coordination with the La Crosse County Health Department.

Classrooms and schools may also be closed as a result of staffing shortages that prevent safe operations or the inability to conduct contact tracing by the following day.