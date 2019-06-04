The Holmen school board will have an opening after one of its members moves out of the district, forcing her to relinquish her seat.
District officials are looking to replace the seat currently held by Kate Mayer, who was first elected in 2012, and who would have been up for re-election in the spring of 2021.
On Tuesday, district administrator Kristin Mueller said Mayer will remain on the board through the end of June. Her replacement will begin as early as July 8.
The district is asking prospective candidates to submit an application detailing their reasons for applying, their background and qualifications, their educational philosophy, their general view of the role of the board, and their opinions on the district’s strengths and weaknesses.
Applications should be mailed to the district and school board at 1019 McHugh Road in Holmen, or emailed to locsta@holmen.k12.wi.us. The deadline is June 18.
“We’re really looking to see what their educational philosophy is,” Mueller said. “Does it align with the district’s vision and mission?”
Mayer’s replacement will be appointed by a vote of the school board, and will serve until next year’s spring election.
Though Mayer’s term would have originally expired in 2021, state statute gives voters the chance to select a permanent replacement a year early.
That means four of the board’s seven seats will be up for grabs next April.
